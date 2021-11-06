Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $42,627.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.