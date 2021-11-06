Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.29 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

