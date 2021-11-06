$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,145,759. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $546.28 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $551.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.79. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

