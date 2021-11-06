Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $353.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.25. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $334.18 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

