IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

