Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

