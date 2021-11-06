LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

