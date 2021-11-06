Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

