Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.43.

LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$49.33 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

