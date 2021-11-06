Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.