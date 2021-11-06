Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$23.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.75.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

