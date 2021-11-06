1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

