e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

