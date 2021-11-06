Barclays Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $110.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

