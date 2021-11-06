Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $85.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

