Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

