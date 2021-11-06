Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

