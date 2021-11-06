Michael D. Deshazer Sells 60,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTRA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

