Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 5,992 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
