Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 5,992 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

