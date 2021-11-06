Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Reaches $0.38

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $731,244.79 and approximately $11,179.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,942,241 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using US dollars.

