SHPING Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $96,526.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

