TC Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$64.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Insiders sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.