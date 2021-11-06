Credit Suisse Group Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $87.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

