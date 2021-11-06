1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

