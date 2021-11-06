Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $233,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 146,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

