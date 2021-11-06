Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 11,127 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

