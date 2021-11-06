Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $273,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

