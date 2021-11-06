Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $769,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.85. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

In other Annovis Bio news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.