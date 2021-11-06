Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,391 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.