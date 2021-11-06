Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 206 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

