8,071 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MarineMax by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in MarineMax by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MarineMax by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarineMax by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO opened at $55.25 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

