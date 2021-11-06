Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,110 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.65% of Snowflake worth $462,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

SNOW opened at $364.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

