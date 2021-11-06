Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.38% of Stericycle worth $484,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.