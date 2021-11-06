Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $499,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

PDD stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.