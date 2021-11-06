IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

