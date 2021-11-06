Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.