Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

KW opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

KW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.