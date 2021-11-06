Prudential Financial Inc. Has $35.80 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of MGM Growth Properties worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 376,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.84 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.08%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.