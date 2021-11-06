Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 107,882 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,162.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,882 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,074,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,797,000 after buying an additional 44,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pinterest by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,604,000 after buying an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.