Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody Sells 1,021 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWFL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

