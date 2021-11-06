E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) Insider Peter Mullens Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) insider Peter Mullens bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

About E2 Metals

E2 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Santa Cruz project covering an area of approximately 90,000 hectares located in southern Argentina. The company was formerly known as National Energy Holdings Limited and changed its name to E2 Metals Limited in December 2014.

