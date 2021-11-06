Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

