Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.34.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

