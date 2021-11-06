Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
MFC stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
