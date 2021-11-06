Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

MFC stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

