Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

