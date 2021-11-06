PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $121.94 and last traded at $120.17, with a volume of 14487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

