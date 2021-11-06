DA Davidson Raises IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $250.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

