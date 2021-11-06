Prudential Financial Inc. Has $38.65 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,462 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

