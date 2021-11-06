Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells $586,681.20 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

