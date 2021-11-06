DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get DURECT alerts:

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. DURECT has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.